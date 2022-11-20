Not Available

Lucha Libre, Life Behind the Mask explores the unique world of lucha libre through the stories of three luchadors continuing the tradition in Los Angeles. Dinamic, who has been wrestling for thirty years, is approaching the end of his time in the ring. Kayam, the son of a famous luchador, carries on the family tradition, and Principe Unlimited, a first generation luchador, just starting his career. These men, all at different stages of their careers, provide a rare, behind the scenes view of the life of a luchador and what it means to live behind the mask.