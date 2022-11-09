Lucia di Lammermoor - Wallonie

Not Available

This production of Lucia was the work of Stefano Mazzonis di Pralafera who is the General Director of the company. In his detailed program note he wrote about how he had clearly thought about the setting and the relationship between the libretto and the original novel. This was a very classic staging – one where the gentlemen wore tartan kilts and the ladies long, flowing dresses. There was a lot of standing and delivering and a fair bit of falling to the floor with Enrico in particular seeming to have a thing for pushing other characters to the floor.