Opera superstar Luciano Pavarotti shines in this sterling collection, which finds the beloved tenor lending his voice to a mix of sacred music, popular arias and Neapolitan hits in some of his most famous performances. Songs include Puccini's "Recondita Armonia" and "Nessun Dorma," Rossini's "La Danza," Verdi's "Ah la Paterna Mano" and "Parigi, O Cara," Leoncavallo's "Mattinata," Bixio's "Mamma" and Di Capua's "O Sole Mio."