Celebrated tenor Luciano Pavarotti takes the stage in one of the world's great opera houses -- Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu -- for this thrilling evening of selections by Rossini, Mozart, Puccini and Bellini. The 11 pieces include Rossini's "La Promessa" and "La Danza"; Bellini's "Vanne, O Rosa Fortuna" and Bella Nice Che d'Amore"; Sibella's "Girometta," Respighi's "Nevicata" and "Pioggia;" and di Capua's "O Sole Mio."