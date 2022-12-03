Lucicreide goes to Mars

Not Available

Lucidreide's home becomes a hell after the arrival of her mother-in-law, who evicted, decides to live there. Abandoned by her husband Dermirréi and unable to lead her home in front of her five children, she only has the desire to go away. Without understanding the size of a space voyage, Lucidreide accepts to participate in a mission that will take the first man to the Red Planet and is signed uo by the son of her bosses, Tavinho. He recalls that his father was selecting a person to integrate a training that would take a Brazilian to Mars. Believing that she is going to make her children happy, she leaves for training at Cape Canaveral in the United States.