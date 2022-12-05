Lucie's Frightful Adventures

Not Available

She is blamed by her father, who judges her incapable of being a good cheerleader. Lucie is scorned by her sister who sees her as a childish little girl and does not resist the invitation of an attractive boy who promises her a beautiful party with lots of madness and fun. Dazzled by the charm of the young man who quickly reveals himself to be a devil, Lucie, signs a pact with him and becomes a “Macrale” (witch in Walloon dialect) with evil powers. First intoxicated by her new identity, and all the powers she discovers, she quickly sees her dream turn into a nightmare. Prisoner of the pact with the devil, rejected by everyone, she has to trick and fight to regain her true freedom and family.