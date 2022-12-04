Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy

Not Available

Lucille Ball didn’t just make millions of people laugh uproariously. She blazed a whole new path for women in the entertainment industry that still resonates today. Her bravery and willingness to try absolutely anything to elicit a chuckle changed the rules of television. Comediennes Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing and Suzanne Somers reveal to us how they were uniquely inspired by Lucy’s comic genius. But simply being funny was never enough for her. The shrewd, enterprising redhead—whose drama-filled personal life was constantly at odds with her public persona—struggled against a system created by men, all the while cementing her legacy by building an entertainment empire that would transform Hollywood as we know it.