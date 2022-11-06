Lucker the Necrophagous

Not Available

John Lucker is a serial rapist/murderer with a necrophilia fetish. Eight years ago, he went on a killing spree that took eight victims, until he was finally caught and institutionalized. Now he's been put in a private clinic after attempting suicide during a mental hospital transfer. He awakens from his drugged state to kill his two nurses, and then heads in for the town. When he hears on the news that one of his victims, Cathy Jordan had survived his rampage eight years ago, he becomes furious, and that rage becomes infested as a physical psychosis that can only be relieved by killing more women as he heads to kill his survivor. One the corpses he keeps to "commit the deed" with a week later before returning on his search for Cathy. He kills one woman and captures another on the way, and then finds Cathy. He psychologically torments both women, but Cathy is able to get away. Lucker, now furious, heads off to settle the score once and for all...