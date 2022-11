Not Available

Lateefullah lives in Lucknow, India with her family but has paternal relatives in Pakistan, he comes to Pakistan to get married. The girl Maira whom he is about to married expects him to look like a Bollywood hero. Lateef on the other hand turns out totally different. Lateef also expects her to be typical traditional and conservative girl. However both finds out them to be completely different from each other's expectations.