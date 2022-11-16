Lucky Blockchain

Not Available

Three systems engineers Fang Yuan, Ren Ren and Bai Song Min, create a "Perfectly Transparent System" for an organisation but when they learn that the organisation's leader, Mike, wants to sell the system to law-breakers, they decide to cease the operation. Later, Fang Yuan also learns that she is carrying Mike's daughter after he takes advantage of her while she is intoxicated. She names the girl Fang Rui. 20 years later, Fang Rui meets Xiao Wei and Bai Tao. Unfortunately for the three of them, they are arrested after being implicated in a case where a computer repair technician got hold of the "Perfectly Transparent System" and turns it into an app that he then sells to law-breakers. Fang Yuan, Ren Ren and Bai Song Min must now reunite to prove that the three are innocent.