Lucky Break

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lucky Break Productions

Half-way through his 12-year prison sentence for an incompetent armed robbery, Jimmy Hands gets a lucky break: he's transferred to a prison from which he can probably escape. He convinces the governor to stage a musical in an old chapel next to the prison's outer wall. He rounds up volunteer actors and puts his escape plan into production. Two other barriers, besides the wall, confront him: the arrival of a nasty inmate, John Toombes, who insists on joining the escape, and Jimmy's feelings of attraction for Anabel, a social worker who agrees to appear in the play. Opening night approaches: is this Jimmy's breakout performance?

Cast

Olivia WilliamsAnnabel
Timothy SpallCliff
Christopher PlummerGraham Mortimer
Bill NighyRoger
Lennie JamesRudy
Ron CookPerry

