Lucky Fat Man

Chow Chong Fat and Wat Kam Heung, who knew each other since young, are coming to their 10th wedding anniversary. Fat always works as an accountant and also a handy man in the family business “Lo Wat Kei” founded by Heung’s father. Fat is ordered around by Heung’s family members every day. Bullied by Heung’s mom, uncle and aunt, Fat leads a very miserable life. The only thing that brings Fat out of his rigid and boring life in “Lo Wat Kei” is the reunion with his dream lover Ceci. Lacking the joy of life, Fat buys a lottery ticket which wins him the first prize of 20 million HK dollars. But this is just the start of the whole exciting story.