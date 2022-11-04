Not Available

Lucky Girl

  • Comedy

Stephan Gregorovitch, the unwilling king of a bankrupt Ruritanian country, along with his hucksterish chancellor and musically-inclined bodyguard, travel incognito to London for some fun. An invitation to a party held by Duke Hugo seems just the ticket, but the presence of jewel thieves in the vicinity soon puts paid to any ideas of a relaxing evening!

Cast

Molly LamontLady Moira
Gus McNaughtonHudson E. Greener
Spencer TrevorDuke Hugo
Hal GordonPolice Constable
Frank StanmoreMullins
Ian FlemingLord Henry

