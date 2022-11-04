Lucky Girl

Stephan Gregorovitch, the unwilling king of a bankrupt Ruritanian country, along with his hucksterish chancellor and musically-inclined bodyguard, travel incognito to London for some fun. An invitation to a party held by Duke Hugo seems just the ticket, but the presence of jewel thieves in the vicinity soon puts paid to any ideas of a relaxing evening!
|Molly Lamont
|Lady Moira
|Gus McNaughton
|Hudson E. Greener
|Spencer Trevor
|Duke Hugo
|Hal Gordon
|Police Constable
|Frank Stanmore
|Mullins
|Ian Fleming
|Lord Henry
