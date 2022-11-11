Lucky in love

Not Available

Once met, Alice and Kostya at first sight understand that they were born for each other. However, along with the love of their lives come problems: at work, at home, with health. Exhausted Alice goes to the astrologer and hears the sentence: they can not be together with the Kostya, otherwise they are waiting for the fate of losers and premature death. Alice does not believe in prediction, but trouble continues. Heroes are young, ambitious and want to be successful and happy. Alice and Kostya break up. Years later, they have everything but love…