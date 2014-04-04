2014

Lucky in Love

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

When Mira's April Fool's Day tricks materialize, she finds herself promoted to the perfect job, dating the perfect man and living in the perfect home. Mira's newly upgraded life even involves working with her CEO and her good friend, on a coveted work project. When these seemingly positive changes result in big challenges, Mira realizes that the pursuit of perfection is a fool's errand. In order to achieve a life that's perfect for her, Mira must let go of perfection and chase what brings her true happiness.

Cast

Jessica SzohrMira
Benjamin HollingsworthJonah
Cindy BusbyBrooke
Ryan KennedyLiam
Peter BensonMichael
Tara WilsonSusan

