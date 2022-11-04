Not Available

Lucky Losers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Slip and Sach's boss, David J. Thurston, has allegedly committed suicide. Slip finds a book of matches with the name of a local nightclub on his boss' desk and finds out from Gabe that a gambling casino is being run out of it. Slip comes to the conclusion that the club had something to do with his boss' death and sets out to find his murderer. The boys get jobs at the club and Louie poses as a rich cattlemen as they gather the information to convict the murderers.

Cast

Leo GorceyTerence Aloysius 'Slip' / 'Slippery' Mahoney
Huntz HallHorace Debussy 'Sach' / 'Sacramento' Jones
Hillary Brooke'Countess' Margo
Gabriel DellGabe Moreno, TV Reporter
Lyle TalbotBruce McDermott
Bernard GorceyLouie, aka Arizona Louie

