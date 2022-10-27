Lucky Luke: The Ballad of the Daltons

The story opens in a Western saloon, where a young musician with a banjo begins to tell a tale of Lucky Luke and his sworn enemies the Dalton brothers: Joe, William, Jack and Averell. Luke has, once again, as he has done many times before, thrown the four outlaws into jail. The prison is also the abode of a guard dog named Rin Tin Can (Rantanplan in the original French language version).
|Georges Atlas
|(voix)
|Roger Carel
|Min Li Foo, le blanchisseur chinois / Mathias Bones, le joyeux croque-mort (voix)
|Jacques Balutin
|William Dalton (voix)
|Xavier Depraz
|(voix)
|Jacques Deschamps
|Bud Bugman, le conducteur de locomotive (voix)
|Daniel Ceccaldi
|Lucky Luke (voix)
View Full Cast >