Lucky Luke: The Ballad of the Daltons

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studios Idéfix

The story opens in a Western saloon, where a young musician with a banjo begins to tell a tale of Lucky Luke and his sworn enemies the Dalton brothers: Joe, William, Jack and Averell. Luke has, once again, as he has done many times before, thrown the four outlaws into jail. The prison is also the abode of a guard dog named Rin Tin Can (Rantanplan in the original French language version).

Cast

Georges Atlas(voix)
Roger CarelMin Li Foo, le blanchisseur chinois / Mathias Bones, le joyeux croque-mort (voix)
Jacques BalutinWilliam Dalton (voix)
Xavier Depraz(voix)
Jacques DeschampsBud Bugman, le conducteur de locomotive (voix)
Daniel CeccaldiLucky Luke (voix)

