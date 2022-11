Not Available

After reading about leprechauns, Lulu decides to find one and rob him of his pot of gold. Meanwhile, Max the midget escapes from prison and hides in the woods, where Lulu finds him. Thinking that he's a leprechaun (since he's only three feet tall), Lulu chases him all over the city. In the end, the criminal finally gives himself up to the police, who reward Lulu.