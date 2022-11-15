Lucky Number

Not Available

Gas station owner Donald thinks he's just missed the winning number for a new Zoom V8 car but his nephews hear a correction, and find he really does have the winner. They plan to pick it up and surprise him, but the car they take runs out of gas, and they're broke. They cut out the picture of a Zoom V8 from a billboard, dress one of the boys in drag, and trick Donald into filling their tank. As they drive off, Donald plots his revenge and executes it, when the boys return in Donald's new car.