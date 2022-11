Not Available

Ron Douglas has no luck in women, and when his bride runs away on their wedding day, he goes on holiday up in the mountains, only to be reminded more of his misery when placed in the honey-moon wing of the hotel. However he finds love with Cynthia, a beautiful blonde, and his self esteem improves. Cynthia invites him for Christmas dinner, and he accepts, only to meet Cynthia's eccentric cannibal family, and finds out HE is the main course.