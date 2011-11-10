Lucky Trouble

2011

Who said you have to win to be a champion? Slava Kolotiloff, a schoolteacher from a sleepy seaside town by the name of "Fingers" comes to conquer Moscow with the manuscript to his first novel in hand. But instead, quite by accident, he conquers the heart of a beauty named Nadia (Milla Jovovich). As their wedding approaches, Slava needs only to quit his job and tie up loose ends back in "Fingers" before returning to Moscow to start a new life with his new bride. But due to a number of bizarre circumstances he is unable to leave and back in the big city, the wedding goes on regardless as Nadia has to fend off the attentions of her ex-boyfriend Danya, who seems ready to do whatever it takes to win her back.