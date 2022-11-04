Not Available

Lucrezia Borgia

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Rodrigo Borgia, Pope Alexander VI, has three adult children: Juan, who is virtuous and has a sweetheart who is a woman of the people, Lucrezia, who is virtuous and wants to marry Alfonso, and Cesare, who is wicked and lusts after Lucrezia, Juan's girlfriend, and probably others. Cesare has vowed to kill any suitor for Lucrezia's love, and he has three thugs to carry out his wishes. Bodies fall into the Tiber, into the Colosseum (with lions prowling), and onto the Vatican floors.

    Cast

    		Conrad VeidtCesare Borgia
    		Albert BassermannPapst Alexander VI Rodrigo Borgia
    		Paul WegenerMicheletto
    		Heinrich GeorgeSebastiano
    		Alexander Granachein Gefangener
    		Hugo DöblinDiener Cesares

    View Full Cast >

    Images