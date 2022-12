Not Available

A stop motion short about a little girl who falls down a hole in the desert and winds up on an adventure with a monster, a spider, and her firefly friend. It was named "Best of Festival" in the 2017 Broadcast Education Association's Festival of Media Arts, selected out of 1,450 entries nationwide. It was also the very first stop motion to be completed at George Fox University, winning "Best Animation" and "Audience Choice" at the Fox Film Festival.