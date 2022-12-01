Not Available

Ludovic: A Crocodile in My Garden is the second film in the collection Seasons in the Life of Ludovic. This one explores the world of play. Magical thinking governs Ludovic's world. It is springtime. Ludovic, in his garden, reigns over his menagerie of paper animals and their jungle home. In his improvised Africa, Ludovic goes from one surprise to another until the animals help themselves to the surprise brought by his mother. When they refuse to obey him, Ludovic doesn't want to play anymore. He bangs the door and pouts. But children's fights don't last. Reconciliation is not far off, especially when there is a snack to be shared by everyone.