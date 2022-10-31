Not Available

Ludovico Einaudi - Royal Albert Hall Concert

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In his mingling of ambient, minimalist and cinematic strains, and his ear for a poignant melody, Ludovico Einaudi is the Italian equivalent of Michael Nyman, straddling classical, jazz, soundtrack and chillout. His live band on this 2CD/1DVD set, for instance, features To Rococo Rot's Robert Lippok on live electronics alongside the piano, guitar, percussion and string orchestra, the elements blended seamlessly on material ranging from the sombre "Bye Bye Mon Amour" to the evocative "Nightbook". "Lady Labyrinth" displays Einaudi's characteristic cyclical piano motif – not strictly minimalist – fattened by strings and driven by hand percussion, which develops a compelling momentum.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images