Ludovico Einaudi - Royal Albert Hall Concert

In his mingling of ambient, minimalist and cinematic strains, and his ear for a poignant melody, Ludovico Einaudi is the Italian equivalent of Michael Nyman, straddling classical, jazz, soundtrack and chillout. His live band on this 2CD/1DVD set, for instance, features To Rococo Rot's Robert Lippok on live electronics alongside the piano, guitar, percussion and string orchestra, the elements blended seamlessly on material ranging from the sombre "Bye Bye Mon Amour" to the evocative "Nightbook". "Lady Labyrinth" displays Einaudi's characteristic cyclical piano motif – not strictly minimalist – fattened by strings and driven by hand percussion, which develops a compelling momentum.