Ludwig van

Not Available

The black and white film is intentionally dislodged, disturbed, disrespectful, even aggressive. Here, there is no story. The film is constituted of a series of scenes, without connection between them. At the start we are in the presence of a half deaf Beethoven, represented in a subjective way, so that the spectator becomes the composer. Then, we are present, in the confusion, at a laughable televised dispute over Beethoven and his music; an evaluation of his physical capacities, morals and psyches of the music of Beethoven on the performers. There are many other scenes, which cover subjects such as the hearing of the composer, the analysis of his skull, the course of musical television, the analysis of the texts of Beethoven (notably his conversation notebooks), etc. The film ends at the zoo, by the scenes presenting the animals in the most stupid attitudes possible.