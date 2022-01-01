Ludwig van Beethoven: Klavierkonzerte 1–5

Not Available

There is hardly a better way to approach Ludwig van Beethoven than through his piano concertos. Beethoven's own instrument was the piano, and in his improvisations which made him the darling of the Viennese salons he merged virtuosity and unbridled expression. The piano concertos give a clear idea of these performances. At the same time, they are prime examples of Beethoven's ability to create large orchestral works with seemingly endless arcs of tension. This release features his piano concertos nos. 1-5, performed by the Berliner Philharmoniker with special guest Mitsuko Uchida. Legendary pianist Mitsuko Uchida brings a deep insight into the music she plays through her own quest for truth and beauty. Recorded live at the Philharmonie Berlin from 4 - 20 February 2010.