Luggage of the Gods!

Not Available

An airplane carrying several counterfeit paintings, worth millions to the counterfeiters, suffers a malfunction in the cargo hold, spilling the paintings, as well as all the luggage, near a colony of cave men that has existed unaltered in the middle of America for millenia. Two of the men from the colony find the crashed luggage and begin to assimilate themslves into modern culture using the luggage, and that's when the fun begins. When the counterfeiters come in search of their loot, they find a lot more than they bargained for!