Luis Miguel: Vivo

Vivo is the second live album recorded by singer Luis Miguel. It was released on 3 October 2000. This concert was recorded on April 18, 2000 in Monterrey, Mexico during the last presentation of Luis Miguel's Amarte Es Un Placer Tour in Mexico. For this recording the artist received a Latin Grammy nomination on 2001 for Best Male Pop Vocal Album and also a nomination for a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album on 43rd Grammy Awards[1]. It includes two songs never recorded before by the artist: "Y" and "La Bikina", which were released as singles.