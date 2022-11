Not Available

Undefeated heavyweight contender Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (25-0, 22 KOs) has an important fight tonight against Malik Scott (38-2-1, 13 KOs) in a fight on HBO Boxing in Monte Carlo. The fight has high stakes for Ortiz, because a win against Scott will move him within striking distance of a title fight against fellow Matchroom Sport fighter IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (17-0, 17 KOs) in 2017.