Luisa Omielan: What Would Beyoncé Do?

Luisa shot to fame following one of the most successful debut stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, described as “one of the biggest stand up hits of the decade” by the Guardian. This seventy-five minute special captures the infectious energy of Luisa’s shows by joining the queues and audience in the build-up to the event, discovering why her loyal army of fans love her unique approach to stand up and her Beyoncé ethos. The show is set to a soundtrack of Beyoncé’s best known hits.