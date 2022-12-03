Lukas in Love: Part 2

Not Available

Heartbroken after catching his boyfriend, Tim Hamilton, cheating on him, Lukas travels to Cape Town, South Africa to assist Marty Stevens in creating photos for a new BelAmi book. A baker's dozen models are also on the trip, staying in the same hotel, taking advantage of the intimacy. Over the course of the three-week stay, Marc Vidal gets together with Rick Fontana, Ethan Clarke with Yves Carradine and Sebastian Bonnet with Sascha Chaykin. Lukas also has his fun, allowing himself to be seduced by some of his photographic subjects, exploring the possibilities for his next relationship. Game for anything, Lukas even takes part in his first orgy in a Turkish bath. Finally, at the tail end of this work-vacation, Lukas finds someone who just might be the one to mend his broken heart. "Lukas in Love" is in two parts. Each part will be sold individually, or both parts will be available together in a "Premium Collector's Edition."