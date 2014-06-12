2014

Lullaby

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Estranged from his family, Jonathan (Hedlund) discovers his father has decided to take himself off life support in forty-eight hours’ time. During this intensely condensed period, a lifetime of drama plays out. Robert (Jenkins) fights a zero sum game to reclaim all that his illness stole from his family. A debate rages on patients’ rights and what it truly means to be free. Jonathan reconciles with his father, reconnects with his mother (Archer), sister (Brown-Findlay), and his love (Adams) and reclaims his voice through two unlikely catalysts – a young, wise-beyond-her-years patient (Barden) and a no-nonsense nurse (Hudson). Through this intensely life affirming prism, an unexpected and powerful journey of love, laughter, and forgiveness unfolds.

Cast

Garrett HedlundJonathan
Richard JenkinsRobert
Jessica Brown FindlayKaren
Anne ArcherRachel
Jessica BardenMeredith
Terrence HowardDr. Crier

