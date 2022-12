Not Available

Valerio is basically a "good guy", he takes refuge in his books, in his silences, in the "unspoken" and in those few words spoken in a low voice. He is shy and awkward, he is someone who lives life with his head down, never with his head held high, a man of the aquarium, as an ampoule, certainly not a "sea fish". The last day of the bull is a comedy about the evil of living.