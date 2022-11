Not Available

1964. Lucia is 10 years old and has a strong character. She wishes more than everything to succeed his father and to become a lion-tamer. One night, a fire burns down the circus causing the death of the lions. The whole world of the girl is gone. However she won’t give up! There are lions in South-Africa and that’s where she is going to find them. There, she will meet Nelson, a south-african boy, with whom she will experience a great adventure.