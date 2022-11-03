Lulu Santos - MTV ao Vivo

Not Available

There are only a few artists who are able to get away with performing the same songs over and over again. One of the best examples might be The Rolling Stones. Brazil also has a few of those selected musicians. Like Lulu Santos. Not long after his MTV Acústico project, in which he performed his major hits in the suggested acoustic setting, he's back again with another MTV live recorded album. This time with his regular tour band, and again performing some of his most successful songs. A strange phenomenon is that the acoustic hit collection sold 745,000 copies, while in no time this MTV Ao Vivo album already sold the 60,000 copies necessary to receive a gold album. Strange, because the studio album in between, the very good piece of work called Bugalu (2003), did not succeed the 51,000 figure (so far). It seems people can't get enough of listening to the songs they grew up with!