Based on the satirical parody novel by Filipino writer Bob Ong which is divided into three short films. Each segment tackles various clichés of Philippine cinema and television. Divided into three "short films", each one pokes fun to a particular genre. Episode 1:Bala Sa Bala, Kamao Sa Kamao, Satsat Sa Satsat. Episode 2: Shake, Shaker, Shakest. Episode 3: Asawa ni Marie.