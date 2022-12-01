Lumbalú: Agonía

Not Available

Felipa awaits death with resentment towards her daughter Eva for refusing to follow the funeral traditions of Lumbalú from her town San Basilio de Palenque when her husband Juan died. The visits of the soul in pain of Juan are more common than before and more evident, and seems like Eva has learned to live with it. Filomena, Eva's aunt arrives and finds a dying Felipa, so she makes sure that, before the upcoming death of her sister, her niece does not make the same mistake she made with Juan.