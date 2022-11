Not Available

Daughters of Snow tells the story of two sisters, Anniina and Emilia who are enjoying a Scandinavian winter day. As the girls play with an ice sled their shared crush, attraction to the same man, Olavi opens the door for jealousy to reign and the happy, playful winter day turns into a tragedy as Anniina who feels betrayed takes over to control the speed of the sled. She starts to see the past events, feel the emotions again and this leads to a climax no one wished for.