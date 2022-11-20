Not Available

Welcome to Luminarias-where hot spicy dish gets served up with a Latin twist by four successful friends from East LA...with very discriminating taste in men! When separated divorce attorney Andrea finds herself guilty of falling for her white and Jewish opposing council, her three single friends choose sides in the ongoing and often hilarious debate over race and sex. As they discover just how much negative stereotypes color their relationships with men-and even with each other-it becomes clear that the search for Mr. Right is not exactly black and white! Written by Echo Bridge Home Entertainment