Lumo: Too Young to Die

When 21-year-old Calum Barnes – better known as Glasgow rapper Lumo - takes his own life aged 21, it sends shockwaves through the Scottish hip hop community. As his family and friends try to make sense of his struggle, they uncover hidden clues in the lyrics and video diaries he left behind, which tell a complex story of identity crisis culminating in suicide. Suicide is the biggest killer of young men in the UK. Devastated by his passing, and determined to make a difference to this sobering statistic, Lumo’s close family and friends take action to raise awareness and become a force for change.