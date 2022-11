Not Available

It's Halloween! A contest is on among the spooky witches and jack-o'-lanterns to see who can frighten the children the most. But Tara the Good Witch and LUMPKIN THE PUMPKIN don't want to be scary or play tricks. They show the girls and boys how to really enjoy Halloween and how to stay safe too. Singer Bobby Goldsboro narrates and sings this happy tale of tricks, treats and Halloween fun.