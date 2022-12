Not Available

To film director Didier Ruiz at work with seven trans people is to set foot in a collective adventure from which no one comes out unscathed. We are thus witnessing, as the rehearsals progress, an outbreak. Filming the emergence of this word is a gift. A journey full of surprises where questions about the feminine, the masculine, the norm, freedom, archetypes, transgression, sexuality assail us and overturn all our certainties.