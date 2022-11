Not Available

Arcos de la Frontera, in the early nineteenth century, when Napoleon's troops invaded Spain. In house Alvareda they are preparing the wedding of the daughter with a young man named Ventura. But the wedding is not held because Ventura escapes after killing a French soldier. Years later he returns and resumes his relationship with his fiancee. However, a great secret weighs in his heart, he feels an irrepressible passion for Rita, the wife of his brother in law.