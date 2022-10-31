Not Available

Luna, a young beauty has a fling with and older man then she finds him dead in a hotel room in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. She also discovers his notebook filled with cryptic messages. The book leads her to Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Mexico, and beyond as she tries to discover why is he dead. Finally Luna finds a run down café five miles from nowhere called Luna Mesa owned by a mystical goat farmer. He sets Luna on a new journey, one that will connect her heart with the divine.