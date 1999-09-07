The unborn child of Mamlakat is telling her story. She is 17, beautiful and vivacious, and dreaming secretly of becoming an actress. She lives with her father and brother in a small village in Central Asia. One night she is seduced by an actor from a travelling troupe, who poses as a friend of Tom Cruise, and makes her pregnant. She tries to abort, but her father and brother become determined to find the seducer, setting in motion a cascade of comic adventures.
|Moritz Bleibtreu
|Nasreddin
|Chulpan Khamatova
|Mamlakat
|Ato Mukhamedzhanov
|Safar
|Merab Ninidze
|Alik
|Polina Rajkina
|Nikolay Fomenko
View Full Cast >