Not Available

Lunacy

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ATHANOR

Loosely based on two short stories by Edgar Allan Poe and inspired by the works of the Marquis de Sade. In 19th century France a young man is plagued by nightmares in which he is dragged off to a madhouse. On the journey back from his mother’s funeral he is invited by a Marquis he meets at lunch to spend the night in his castle. There he witnesses a blasphemous orgy and a ‘therapeutic’ funeral. He tries to flee but is taken to a lunatic asylum where the patients have complete freedom and the staff are locked up behind bars.

Cast

Jan TřískaMarquis
Anna Geislerová
Jaroslav Dušek
Martin Huba
Karel HeřmanFeeble-minded warden
Pavel Liška

View Full Cast >

Images