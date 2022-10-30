Loosely based on two short stories by Edgar Allan Poe and inspired by the works of the Marquis de Sade. In 19th century France a young man is plagued by nightmares in which he is dragged off to a madhouse. On the journey back from his mother’s funeral he is invited by a Marquis he meets at lunch to spend the night in his castle. There he witnesses a blasphemous orgy and a ‘therapeutic’ funeral. He tries to flee but is taken to a lunatic asylum where the patients have complete freedom and the staff are locked up behind bars.
|Jan Tříska
|Marquis
|Anna Geislerová
|Jaroslav Dušek
|Martin Huba
|Karel Heřman
|Feeble-minded warden
|Pavel Liška
View Full Cast >