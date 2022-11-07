Lunar Jim - Up Up and Way!

Not Available

Lunar Jim is a true adventurer who will transport preschoolers into an exciting world of discovery, fun and adventure. Lunar Jim and his friends are an intrepid group of astronauts living in a tiny little village called Moona Luna. A village much like any other but with one big difference. It's on the moon! It's a special place where the unexpected and fantastic can and does happen. Episode list: Pest Problems; Forget Me Nots; Jim Gets Mucky; Up Up & Away; Recipes for Rover & Running on Empty.