When Rob Lewis saw an image of a family portrait lying on the surface of the moon, he realized there was a story behind the photograph smiling down on us still. The family is that of astronaut Charlie “Gee Whiz” Duke who left the photo there April 24, 1972 when he became the tenth and, at 36, the youngest man to walk on the moon. LUNAR TRIBUTE is the story of that photo and Charlie’s journey to the moon and back.