The dishes in an obento are a reflection of “someone’s” heart from ‘then’ until ‘now’. Obentos have been made somewhere in kitchens in towns every morning. One day for an obento made with a quite elaborate hand; One day for an obento made with a quick, simple hand; One day for an obento left behind on a table by a careless forgetful hand; One day without an obento because of “someone’s” oversleeping. An obento stays close beside us day by day. but strangely enough, an obento is quite common and a matter of course. This film is dedicated to all those people as “someone” who makes an obento.